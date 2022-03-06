Multiple shots fired at Kalamazoo apartment complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo followed up on reports of multiple shots fired at an apartment complex Saturday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says it happened in the area of Inverness Lane and Larkin Court.

We’re told officers found a 15-year-old who had been targeted but was unharmed in the incident.

A suspect description is currently unavailable.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to reach out to KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

