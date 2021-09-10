Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

'Multiple' crashes shut down I-94 at Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo County

items.[0].image.alt
MDOT camera
kzoo crash.png
Posted at 5:27 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 17:39:02-04

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Eastbound I-94 at Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo County is shut down due to multiple crashes with several vehicles involved, according to Michigan State Police.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is handling what MSP described as a “major crash” and MSP is handling the more minor, secondary crashes.

No other details were immediately available.

Drivers are urged to take an alternative route if traveling through the area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time