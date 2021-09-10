'Multiple' crashes shut down I-94 at Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Eastbound I-94 at Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo County is shut down due to multiple crashes with several vehicles involved, according to Michigan State Police.

EB 94 at Sprinkle Rd, Kzoo County, road shutdown due to multiple crashes, several veh involved. Kzoo County handling major crash. No details yet.



MSP is handling minor secondary crashes. Take alternative route if traveling through area. Stay tuned for updates. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/SB3VIYyv91 — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) September 10, 2021

I-94 eastbound at the 83MM now has one lane open from a previous crash, but traffic is backed up to Oakland Drive exit 75. Long delays still expected. — Kalamazoo OEM (@KZOO_OEM) September 10, 2021

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is handling what MSP described as a “major crash” and MSP is handling the more minor, secondary crashes.

No other details were immediately available.

Drivers are urged to take an alternative route if traveling through the area.