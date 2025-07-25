Multiple arrests, guns seized through search warrants tied to Kalamazoo shootings on 4th of July

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has made one arrest and seized firearms after two search warrants were executed related to multiple shootings on the 4th of July.

The two search warrants were carried out in the 800 block of W. Lovell Street on Wednesday and a business in the 1300 block of N. Westnedge Avenue on Thursday.



Bernard Murff Jr., 29, was found in possession of a stolen .45 caliber handgun and was arrested at the first location. Murff Jr., who is currently on federal supervised release for a previous firearm conviction, faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person (two counts), and felony firearm (two counts). He remains in jail on a federal probation violation warrant.

Three individuals were taken into custody on outstanding arrest warrants at the second location. A .40 caliber handgun, ammunition, burglary tools, and a stolen trailer were also recovered at the scene.

KDPS says it continues to investigate and follow leads related to these acts of gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the P3Tips app, or online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

