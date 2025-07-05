One dead, seven hurt in multiple Kalamazoo shootings over holiday weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers are increasing patrols and investigations this weekend after eight people were shot in four separate incidents Friday night into early Saturday morning, leaving on person dead.

“This level of gun violence is unacceptable,” Chief David Boysen said in a news release. “Our investigators are working around the clock to hold those responsible accountable. We’re asking residents to let us do that work, without adding more danger to our streets through retaliation."

Krom Street & East Paterson Street

The first shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. in the area of Krom Street and East Paterson Street.

Three people were shot: a 15-year-old boy who is listed in critical condition, a 41-year-old woman with an ankle wound and a 23-year-old man with a similar injury.

Officers found multiple types of shell casings at the scene.

Center Street & Dwight Avenue

In the second shooting, a 28-year-old man says he was hit in the arm by what appeared to be a stray bullet.

It happened while he was at a bonfire on Center Street near Dwight Avenue around 12:20 a.m. on July 5.

The man didn't realize he was shot until he arrived at the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

West Paterson Street & Douglas Avenue

A third shooting happened in the area of West Paterson Street and Douglas Avenue around 3 a.m. on July 5.

The department says officers were monitoring a large crowd, heard gunshots and responded.

A 34-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead. A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were both shot in the leg.

Investigators believe multiple weapons were fired during the incident.

Woodward Avenue & Nola Street

The fourth shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 5.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Woodward Avenue near Nola Street. They found an abandoned car with bullet holes.

Later, a 17-year-old arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

Evidence suggests there was an exchange of gunfire.

“Our investigators are working around the clock to hold those responsible accountable. We’re asking residents to let us do that work, without adding more danger to our streets through retaliation."



- KDPS Chief David Boysen

As of now, no suspects are in custody.

Detectives are investigating all four incidents and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone with information is urged to call the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Kalamazoo Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube