Multiple arrests at Mobile Nuisance Parties in Kalamazoo on Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) conducted an operation to reduce the gatherings and illegal activities at Mobile Nuisance Parties on Saturday.

According to KDPS, the operation included more than 20 officers from the Operations Division, Community Policing Unit, Crime Reduction Team (CRT), and Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team. Mobile Nuisance Parties are held in the later evening and early morning on weekends. They can include fights and gun violence.

On Saturday, a Mobile Nuisance Party was held in the 2900 block of South Howard and 200 block of Woodbury. At the party, officers found illegal firearm possession, fighting, open intoxication, littering, illegal drug possession, loud music, and dancing on cars. Five firearms were seized during the operation.

A list of the arrests can be found below:



21-year-old male from Kalamazoo: Carrying concealed weapon (firearm), resisting and obstructing police, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony firearm, and felon in possession of firearm/ammunition.

20-year-old male from Kalamazoo: Carrying concealed weapon (firearm), resisting and obstructing police, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony firearm, and felon in possession of firearm/ammunition.

20-year-old male from Kalamazoo: Fleeing and eluding, carrying concealed weapon (firearm), resisting and obstructing police, and felony firearm.

19-year-old male from Battle Creek: Carrying concealed weapon (firearm), possession with intent to distribute (marijuana), and felony firearm.

23-year-old male from Kalamazoo: Carrying concealed weapon (firearm), felon in possession with intent to distribute (fentanyl and cocaine), leaving the scene on an accident, and driving without a license.

29-year-old female from Kalamazoo: Mobile Nuisance Party host and interfering

16-year-old female from Kalamazoo: Fighting

17-year-old female from Kalamazoo: Fighting

21-year-old male: Trespassing (cited and released)

The arrested adults were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail. The two juvenile females were released to their guardians.

