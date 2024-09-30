MSP: Woman hit by car while lying on Oshtemo Township road

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating after a woman was run over in Oshtemo Township over the weekend.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says they responded to the incident Sunday night near Main and Ninth streets at around 11 p.m.

We’re told the victim, a 62-year-old Kalamazoo resident, had been lying in the middle of the road when she was hit by at least one vehicle. She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are not yet sure why the woman was lying on the road.

MSP does not suspect drugs or alcohol on the driver’s part.

Those with knowledge related to the case are encouraged to connect with troopers by calling 269-657-5551.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube