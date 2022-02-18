MSP urges motorists to slow down after pileups reported along I-94 and US-131

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — State troopers are reminding motorists to slow down after multiple vehicles were involved in pileups along I-94 and US-131 on Thursday.

We’re told the I-94 pileup happened near mile markers 60 and 66 with the US-131 pileup taking place near Kalamazoo.

No serious injuries were reported.

Michigan State Police says lanes are closed while cleanup efforts persist, adding speed was the main contributor.

Troopers are policing multiple veh crashes/pile ups on I-94, near mm 60 & 66 near Paw Paw & along US 131 near Kzoo. No serious injuries. Lanes closed for cleanup. Common Theme: Drivers going too fast. Please slow down and #DriveMichiganSafely pic.twitter.com/wCkcAP5aNC — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) February 18, 2022

