MSP urges motorists to slow down after pileups reported along I-94 and US-131

Posted at 9:37 PM, Feb 17, 2022
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — State troopers are reminding motorists to slow down after multiple vehicles were involved in pileups along I-94 and US-131 on Thursday.

We’re told the I-94 pileup happened near mile markers 60 and 66 with the US-131 pileup taking place near Kalamazoo.

No serious injuries were reported.

Michigan State Police says lanes are closed while cleanup efforts persist, adding speed was the main contributor.

