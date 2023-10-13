MSP to pay WMU Cold Case Program students to help investigate unsolved cases

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new initiative launched by Michigan State Police will pay students in Western Michigan University’s Cold Case Program to help detectives investigate and solve unsolved cases in the state.

Michigan State Police and Western Michigan University announced the new initiative Friday morning.

Under the initiative, students who have been accepted into WMU’s Cold Case Program will officially become part of MSP as either state police cadets or student assistants. The students will be paid for their work in both the Cold Case Program offices and up to four additional hours a week at an MSP post.

According to WMU, the partnership benefits both MSP and students, with police getting access to highly trained potential recruits and students gaining hands-on experience.

"Until now, we've relied on donations to fund this work," says Dr. Ashlyn Kuersten, director of the Cold Case Program. "Thanks to MSP's generous support, students gain real-world experiences in law enforcement while pursuing their degree. Hopefully, the victims’ family members also get some answers."

Michigan State Police and the Cold Case Program started their partnership in 2021 and have already resulted in students helping detectives in solving cold cases that have puzzled investigators for decades.

In just one year, the WMU Cold Case Program has helped solve two cases. WMU says students helped identify Robert Waters as the primary suspect in the 1988 murder of Cathy Swartz. Students in the Cold Case Program also helped detectives in the 1987 murder investigation of Roxanne Wood, which resulted in the arrest and sentencing of Patrick Gilham.

"The Cold Case Program has already shown that motivated, passionate students can achieve incredible results," says Detective First Lieutenant Chuck Christensen, who helped develop the program with Kuersten. "Our investment in this pilot program shows the tremendous potential of partnerships between educational institutions and law enforcement agencies."

WMU says students in the Cold Case Program are currently helping detectives with 14 additional unsolved homicide and missing persons cases.

"Being a part of the Cold Case Program has provided me with so many opportunities to better understand the criminal justice system and how it functions from an internal perspective," says Shelby Wilmot, a criminal justice and psychology student. "I have been able to determine my future career goals with the help of the Cold Case Program, and I built more professional connections than I would have thought possible."

The Cold Case Program accepts applications twice a year and is open to students with a minimum 3.0 GPA, at least sophomore standing and a recommendation from at least one faculty member. Only 15 students are accepted each semester.

