MSP: Semi driver loses control, hits parked car on US-131 in Oshtemo Township

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semi driver was cited after hitting an unoccupied car and driving over a guardrail Thursday morning in Oshtemo Township.

The incident happened at roughly 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 40 on US-131, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

Troopers say the driver, a 22-year-old man from Comstock Park, tried to pass another car when he lost control. The semi then rammed into an empty vehicle that was parked along the shoulder.

MSP explains the truck jumped the guardrail after the impact and wound up in a nearby ditch.

Michigan State Police

Authorities do not suspect drugs or alcohol as contributors to the crash.

We’re told the semi driver received a citation for improper lane use. The crash resulted in a five-hour shutdown of the freeway.

