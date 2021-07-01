MSP recovers stolen vehicle, gun, cash; suspect still at large

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking for a man they believe to be connected to a pursuit that spanned multiple counties Wednesday night.

Troopers from the Paw Paw Post also recovered a stolen vehicle about 9:30 p.m. at the Speedway gas station on Grand Street in Schoolcraft Township, according to a news release Thursday.

While on patrol in the area, troopers were monitoring the pursuit of a stolen vehicle that originated in Van Buren County.

The chase went from there to Cass and Kalamazoo counties, where troopers saw the driver flee on foot after pulling into Speedway.

Authorities chased him on foot as he ran behind the gas station and into a wooded area.

Van Buren County K9 was used to search the area for the suspect, but they lost track of him in the woods and he remains at large as of Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement saw him tossing a bag containing a “large sum” of cash.

The vehicle – a 2021 Range Rover truck – was reported stolen out of Norristown, Pennsylvania.

A handgun with a full magazine was found and seized from inside the truck.

Authorities say the suspect is 24-year-old Khalid Bates, whom they described as Black, 5’10”, 180 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and ties to the Detroit area.

Michigan State Police

Bates was last seen running south from the Speedway with black pants and a dark blue, long-sleeved shirt.

Authorities plan to seek multiple charges against him, including felony fleeing and eluding, possession of stolen property and resisting and obstructing police officers.

Anyone with information may call 911 or the Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551.