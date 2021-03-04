MSP promotes Ernstes to Paw Paw Post commander

PAW PAW, Mich. — Scott Ernstes has been promoted to commander of Michigan State Police’s Paw Paw Post, according to a news release Thursday.

As post commander, he’ll be responsible for the operation of the Paw Paw Post and will manage the delivery of MSP services to residents of Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

“I am vested in the community and committed to ensuring we all strive to meet the expectation of exemplary service,” Ernstes said. “I am also looking forward to the challenge of developing innovative ways to further build relationships between law enforcement and the citizens we are dedicated to serve.”

Ernstes enlisted with the department in 2000 and graduated as a member of the 119th Trooper Recruit School.

In his 21-year career Ernstes has previously served at the Wayland Post, Allegan Cold Case Team, MSP Training Academy and, currently, at the Paw Paw Post.

He has held the ranks of trooper, detective trooper, sergeant and detective sergeant.

Ernstes is a Paw Paw native, where he graduated in 1996 from Paw Paw High School.

He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Western Michigan University and lives in Kalamazoo with his wife and two children.

The promotion is effective Sunday.