MSP: Distracted driver rams trooper's car in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A state trooper is safe after a distracted driver rammed into his cruiser Monday morning in Kalamazoo County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the trooper was helping someone on the side of southbound US-131 near I-94 when someone hit his vehicle.

The trooper had been standing outside the disabled car’s passenger door at the time, according to MSP.

No one was seriously hurt.

“This is a great reminder that distracted & careless driving remains against the law for the safety of all,” the department writes. “Those who violate will be held accountable.”

