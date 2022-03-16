MSP: 1 dead in Comstock Township crash

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person has died in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Kalamazoo County on Wednesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened on Gull Road near 26th Street in Comstock Township.

MSP tells us three vehicles were involved in the crash.

MSP Paw Paw post investigating 3 vehicle fatal crash on Gull Rd near N.26th St., Comstock Twp, Kzoo County. Seek alternate route until scene is secure as access to roadway has been impacted. Updates/details of crash will be posted soon. #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/ak7qTNSAi1 — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) March 16, 2022

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

