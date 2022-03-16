Watch
MSP: 1 dead in Comstock Township crash

Comstock Fire & Rescue
Posted at 3:43 PM, Mar 16, 2022
2022-03-16

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At least one person has died in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Kalamazoo County on Wednesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened on Gull Road near 26th Street in Comstock Township.

MSP tells us three vehicles were involved in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn new information.

