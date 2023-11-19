Motorist killed in Sunday morning crash in Kalamazoo County

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died in a two-vehicle collision in Kalamazoo County early Sunday morning.

At 4:14 a.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a car and a pickup truck in Comstock Township. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the accident on N Avenue just west of 33rd Street. The car's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said drugs and alcohol may be factors in the collision.

Names are not being released while the crash is still under investigation by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anybody with any information about this crash is being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

