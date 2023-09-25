Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead after accident in Cooper Township

Posted at 8:27 PM, Sep 24, 2023
COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist died after a fatal accident in Cooper Township on Sunday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and West C Avenue at about 11:49 a.m.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a full-size pickup truck was traveling northbound on Douglas Avenue. As it attempted to make a left-hand turn onto West C Avenue, it turned directly into the pathway of a motorcycle that was traveling southbound on Douglas Avenue.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has information about it is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

