Motorcyclist critical after being hit by car in Brady Township

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist is critically hurt after a crash in Brady Township Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the crash at the intersection of Sprinkle Road and TU Avenue at around 3:45 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a car tried to make a left turn at TU Avenue when the 61-year-old motorcyclist was hit.

Speed is not a suspected contributor to the crash, which remains under investigation.

The intersection was closed for nearly two hours while investigation took place, deputies say.

KCSO credits Michigan State Police and the Vicksburg Police Department for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the crash are encouraged to connect with deputies at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube