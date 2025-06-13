More than a dozen 'No Kings' protests planned across West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to No Kings official website, there are more than a dozen protests planned across the West Michigan area for Saturday, June 14.

Protests are planned for the following communities, at varying times:



Newaygo

Lowell

Montague

Muskegon

Grand Haven

Grand Rapids

Holland

Saugatuck/Douglas

South Haven

Hastings

Paw Paw

Kalamazoo

Battle Creek

Three Rivers

Event organizer for the Kalamazoo protest, Katie Tolhurst, says the event crosses the political spectrum and is largely designed for folks feeling upset about current national politics.

“It’s really about building that community, standing out there with someone you may not know. And feeling like you’re not alone, and that what’s going on right now is not normal,” Tolhurst said.

Tolhurst says she expects around 4,000-6,000 protesters in Kalamazoo alone. The protest in Kalamazoo starts at noon, and is on the 400 block of South Drake Road.

They are collecting donations for Kalamazoo-based nonprofits, including shelf stable food and baby items.

“We’re focusing really on the community building aspect of that. Where you’re taking to your neighbor,” Tolhurst said.

FOX 17 reached out to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's office. They say they are aware of the protest and hope for peace.

Tolhurst says this event will be about community togetherness, and that it has personal meaning for her family.

“For me specifically, I have three kids in school right now that are beneficiaries of special education programs. For me, it is a real fear that there might not be funding available to make sure that they have all the supports that they need,” Tolhurst said.

