More people surrendering pets to shelters as cost of living increases

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Between surrenders and slow adoptions, more dogs than ever sit in shelters. At the SPCA of Southwest Michigan, it's a full house.

"There's a common misconception that the reason people started to surrender was after they went back to work," SPCA Executive Director Katie Timber says, adding data shows that's not the case.

"We're having more people come in, and they're saying, 'Hey, can you take my animal? I'm being evicted. I have to live in my car. I can't provide this veterinary care,'" she told FOX 17.

According to Timber, in 2020 there was a record of 5.5 million animals in the sheltering system. Fast forward to 2023, that number rose to 6.5 million.

"We're seeing studies that are showing us that 67% of American pet owners can't afford the pet that they have," she said.

Between inflation, veterinary shortages, markups on pet food and medication, and lack of affordable housing, times are rough.

"Due to inflation, you know, it's hard to find affordable housing for you and your family, not to mention pet-friendly housing," Timber explained.

SPCA has been partnering with Bissell Pet Foundation for free vet clinics and food banks. SPCA has been doing its best to keep families together. "We don't want the animal to just come into the shelter. It's better for everyone if you're able to keep the animal in your home."

If you need help caring for your pet, SPCA of Southwest Michigan may be able to help. Resources can be found here.

