Moped rider stable, but severely hurt in fiery crash

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on a sidewalk Friday evening.
Posted at 4:45 AM, May 17, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A moped rider is in the hospital after being severely hurt in a crash Tuesday night.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers say the rider was headed east on I-94 through a construction zone around 11:45 p.m. when the collision happened near Sprinkle Rd. When they arrived, a vehicle was on fire and the moped rider needed lifesaving measures.

They stabilized the rider, then took them to a nearby hospital.

The investigation closed all eastbound lanes of I-94 for several hours.

KDPS did not tell us which vehicle was on fire or the condition of any occupants in the other vehicle.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
