Moped rider stable, but severely hurt in fiery crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A moped rider is in the hospital after being severely hurt in a crash Tuesday night.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers say the rider was headed east on I-94 through a construction zone around 11:45 p.m. when the collision happened near Sprinkle Rd. When they arrived, a vehicle was on fire and the moped rider needed lifesaving measures.

They stabilized the rider, then took them to a nearby hospital.

The investigation closed all eastbound lanes of I-94 for several hours.

KDPS did not tell us which vehicle was on fire or the condition of any occupants in the other vehicle.