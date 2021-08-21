Mobile nuisance parties block roadways in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety impounded several cars after mobile nuisance parties blocked roadways and started fights Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The initial crowd complaint was at the 500 block of Ada Street, but more crowds progressed throughout the night. Officers say the area of Ada and Woodbury and Florence and Burrell had many vehicles with people dancing on cars, blocking roadways, and fighting. KDPS began to impound vehicles that were participating in the mobile nuisance party and impeding traffic after giving numerous verbal warnings for the crowds to disperse.

During the attempts to restore peace, a glass bottle was thrown at officers and hit a patrol car. In a separate incident, a person fought with officers during arrest. No one was injured in these incidents.

KDPS encourages residents to review Article III of the city ordinances, and ask everyone to keep gatherings safe and peaceful.