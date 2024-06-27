Missing man may be a harm to himself, fear loved ones

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo Township say Koree Rayshaun Coleman hasn't been seen since June 21.

The 23-year-old was last seen near North Burdick Street and E Dunkley St riding a black and red mountain bike with thick tires, wearing a gray tee shirt, black pants, black baseball cap, black and white Adidas shoes, and carrying a blue satchel-style bag.

Coleman is a 5'11" Black man weighing 180lbs with short black hair and brown eyes.

His family told police he may hurt himself.

If you've seen Coleman, or know where he might be, please call 911 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department / Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch at (269) 488-8911.