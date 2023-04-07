MISSING: Kalamazoo Co. 17-year-old, last seen Thursday

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Sophie Miller, a 17-year-old from Comstock Township.

Miller was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday walking near the 3000 block of South 26th Street in Comstock Township.

She is five-foot-ten and about 125 pounds.

She has straight black hair with blond undertones, brown eyes and pierced ears.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

Miller was last seen wearing a light-colored top, a long white or cream-colored coat and a pink NIKE baseball cap.

Investigators believe she is still in the Kalamazoo County area.

If you’ve seen this girl or know where she could be, call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

