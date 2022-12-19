16-year-old arrested for murder of Kalamazoo teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old is in custody, three days after another teenager was fatally shot in Kalamazoo.

On Friday, December 16, officers went to Interfaith Boulevard, where someone had been hit by gunfire.

One victim was found, officers said, and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was a 17-year-old from Kalamazoo.

However, the victim passed away from his injuries the next day.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers confirmed that Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn Omar Jones, died on Saturday, December 17.

On Monday, officers arrested another teenager for the murder of Jones. The name of the 16-year-old has not been released.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Anyone having any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 / kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

