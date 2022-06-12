Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responds to shooting at Interfaith Blvd.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officers responded to reports of shots fired on Sunday at about 12:52 p.m. The incident occurred at the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, when officers arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was then provided medical care and transported to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120. They can also contact Silent Observer at 343-2100.

