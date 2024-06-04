Milwood Elementary hosts Promise Signing Day in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tuesday was a big day for Kindergartners at Milwood Elementary. Not only are they moving on to first grade, they and their parents made a promise that will follow them through the rest of their time within the district.

Parents joined their little ones on stage, signing certificates that promise the district, families and the Kalamazoo Promise will help students succeed in school.

"It was more emotional than I thought it was gonna be seeing all the kindergartners," Alyssa Jean, a parent, told FOX 17.

According to Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS), out of the 17 elementary schools in the district, the promise has awarded $19 million in scholarships to more than 900 Milwood students.

"All my kids get to go. So I don't have to worry about who gets to go or if they get to go; all my kids get to go to college," Jean said.

While it's just a kindergarten graduation, the principal told FOX 17 that it's never too early to think ahead.

"We're going to do everything that we can to make sure that when your time comes, you will be eligible and ready," Craig LeSuer said.

The signing day is an opportunity for students to know their dreams are not out of reach.

"I want them to know, personally, how much I appreciate the hard work that they've put in," LeSuer added.

The promise is available to students who graduate from KPS and have been a student for at least all of high school. Eligibility requirements can be found here.

