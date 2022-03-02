Middle schoolers invited to join Mario Kart Racing League in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Middle schoolers are invited to get behind the virtual driver’s seat at the Mario Kart Racing League this spring.

Kzoo Parks says they are putting on the event series in partnership with West Michigan University (WMU) Esports.

We’re told participants will compete for points each week at the Esports Arena on Oakland Drive.

Register online or at Kzoo Parks’ office at 251 Mills St. by Friday, March 11. City officials say the season begins March 14 and ends April 20 (with a tournament on April 23).

Each weekly session lasts an hour and consists of eight races on two tracks, according to Kzoo Parks.

“Esports has been gaining popularity for several years and we’re thrilled to be able to offer these new programs for youth in our community,” says Recreation Coordinator Pete Aerts. “It’s a great way for students to make friends and connect with others in a friendly competition. WMU Esports has been such a great partner and their support makes these new programs possible.”

We’re told this is the second season for the Esports program, which began in the fall with Super Smash Bros.

