Michigan's August primary sets voter turnout record in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County broke an all-time record for ballots cast in the August primary election, with the county clerk crediting expanded voting options for the historic numbers.

The county recorded a 37% voter turnout in the August primary — a 10% increase over the last comparable August election and the highest number of votes ever cast in an August primary in Michigan history, the clerks office explained.

Kalamazoo County Clerk and Register of Deeds Meredith Place said the numbers represent a significant shift from what the county has typically seen.

"We've seen numbers like 28%, 27%," Place said.

Place said an increase in voting options, including early in-person voting, absentee voting, and voting by mail, also played a part in driving higher turnout.

The record-breaking primary comes ahead of November's general election, when Michigan voters will choose the state's next governor and U.S. senator.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube