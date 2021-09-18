Watch
Michigan Works! names Bronson Healthcare 'Employer of the Year'

Posted at 9:22 PM, Sep 17, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare has been named Employer of the Year by the Michigan Works! Association.

The association says the Kalamazoo-based health system is a leader in Michigan healthcare and that it is a frequent participant in MiCareerQuest Southwest, a career event for eight graders.

“The Michigan Works! Association is proud to honor Bronson Healthcare with the 2021 Employer of the Year Award,” says Michigan Works! CEO Ryan Hundt. “This award recognizes a private sector company that, in partnership with Michigan Works!, goes beyond the call of duty, continuously contributes to local job placement, and promotes education to maintain a skilled workforce.”

Michigan Works! explains they took the pandemic into consideration and how Bronson and others worked tirelessly to give care to those affected by COVID-19.

