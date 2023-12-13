Michigan Workforce Development Institute aims to curb shortage, create accessibility for skilled trade jobs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite the shrinking unemployment rate in Michigan, there are still labor shortages across multiple job industries including skilled trades and apprenticeships.

The demand has been outpacing the supply in our country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

An organization in West Michigan is working to fill those gaps while also offering a path to meaningful employment for underrepresented groups.

The Michigan Workforce Development Institute offers several programs at an accelerated pace and completely free of charge, in hopes to fill those needed spots.

According to Apprenticeship.gov, there are currently 12,632 apprenticeships in union settings across Michigan. That's an increase of about 120% over the last 10 years.

"It’s very critical, not just here in our city but across the state of Michigan. There is a high need for apprentices, for employees in all of the skilled trades," said Michigan Workforce Development Institute Statewide Lead Recruitment Specialist Si'eirria Edmonds.

In as little as nine weeks, you could have an apprenticeship or skilled trade job through one of the several programs with the Michigan Workforce Development Institute.

"Instead of going through a four year degree program and spending $250,000, you are going through a nine week or 16-week program at no cost, totally free. By the time you would have paid tuition, you pretty much have that in your pocket because you’ve become an apprentice or you’ve become employed," said Edmonds.

The Michigan Workforce Development Institute is partnered with 17 different trade groups including electricians, millwrights, operating engineers, plumbers and even pipe fitters.

The programs will help participants get their credentials while offering case management, supportive services, a stipend and even on-site experience.

"It opens a door for an underrepresented population for the trades. Over the years, it has not been the most accessible industry to get into so for our young people, for our people of color, for our veterans, we have been pretty much able to bridge that gap for them to be able to get in, even for our ex-offender population," said Edmonds.

The programs create an opportunity for all to get good paying jobs which are currently paying about 16% more here in Michigan than previously.

"From our programs, we are seeing about an 86% completion rate and about a 56% placement once they graduate our program into apprenticeship," said Edmonds.

The Michigan Workforce Development Institute currently has 10 locations across the state and is looking to add an 11th early this upcoming year.

With the significant shortage of tradespeople, it is estimated that more than three million skilled trades jobs will remain open by 2028.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says they expect the industry to grow by 10% by 2028 as well.

Click here for more information on the Michigan Workforce Development Institute's programs.