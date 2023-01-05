Michael Descheneau, former Vicksburg police chief, passes away at 75

VICKSBURG, Mich. — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away.

Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Avink McCowen Secord Funeral Homes and Creation Society (AMS). He was 75 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy.

Michael was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sept. 29, 1947, according to AMS. He is a graduate of Bishop Bradley High School (’66). Despite earning a teaching degree from Western Michigan University in ’73, he became a police officer due to an absence of teaching opportunities at the time.

AMS says Michael worked at police departments in Parchment and Augusta before arriving in Vicksburg in 1985, where he served as police chief for 21 years until 2010.

