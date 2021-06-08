Metro adjusts service hours because of bus driver shortage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Buses in Kalamazoo will implement more service changes later this month because of a driver shortage, according to a news release Tuesday.

Beginning Monday, June 14, all seats on buses will be available for passenger use.

Service on routes 1-Westnedge, 5-East Main and 15-Paterson will be hourly starting that same day.

Saturday service hours will change to 8:15 a.m.-4:15 p.m. These start and end times impact Saturday service only.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we continue to make service adjustments,” said Sean McBride, Metro’s executive director. “Like many employers throughout the region and across the country, we are having to make service adjustments to accommodate our current staffing level. Metro plans to have service times and days back to pre-COVID levels as fast as we can while being mindful of the impacts COVID has had in our community.

Metro is hiring drivers and offering a benefit package and free commercial driver’s license training. Applicants may apply here or contact Metro’s human resources at 269-337-8421.

Monday through Friday service hours remain 6:15 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Masks are still required because of federal law, and rear door boarding and no fare collection will continue for now.