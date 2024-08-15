Memorials planned for fallen Kalamazoo Deputy, Sgt Ryan Proxmire

KALAMAZOO, Mich — This week marks 3 years since the death of Kalamazoo County Sergeant Ryan Proxmire was killed on duty.

Proxmire was part of a group of deputies that responded to an incident at a Galesburg gas station. Deputies were attempting to take a pursuit suspect into custody.

The suspect pointed a gun then sped off— deputies in pursuit.

At that point the suspect started shooting, fatally hitting Proxmire.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says cruisers baring license plates that match Proxmire's badge number (#4607) were placed in front of the station this week, adorned with a Thin Blue Line flag.

The plate from Proxmire's cruiser, #39055, was retired soon after his death and resides in his locker, which will be encased and moved to the lobby of the station once arrangements can be made.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is holding a remembrance ceremony tonight at 6 p.m.

Fundraising for the memorial will happen on August 18 at the Gull Lake View Golf Course.