Memorial service, public procession set for firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The firefighter who died in an off-duty motorcycle crash last week will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

A public memorial service and procession will be held for Charlie Sullivan one week after his death. The Oshtemo Township firefighter died on November 5 after an overnight crash on the west side of Kalamazoo.

Now the Oshtemo Township Fire Department will honor him with a memorial service scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at the Kalamazoo First Assembly of God. That service is open for the public to attend.

Then at noon, Sullivan's body will be escorted from the church to his final resting place in a procession of fire trucks and emergency response vehicles. People are encouraged to line the route to say a final farewell to the firefighter.

The route starts at the church headed south on Oakland Drive, west on Romence Road, south on Moorsbridge Road, and west on Centre Avenue.

FOX 17 The route for a procession for Charlie Sullivan.

A private wake will be held Wednesday afternoon.

