Motorcyclist killed in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A motorcyclist died after a crash that set the motorcycle on fire in Kalamazoo early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Parkview Avenue near Barnard Avenue on the city's west side. At first crews from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were dispatched for a report of a small fire around 12:09 a.m. but minutes later dispatchers learned there was a motorcycle involved.

Crews found the motorcycle on fire and the rider lying nearby. Despite attempt to save the motorcyclist, they were declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on it is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

