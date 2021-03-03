Meijer partnering with Whitecaps and others to donate 6,000 turkeys

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Meijer alongside the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, Feeding America West Michigan and the West Michigan Whitecaps will donate 6,0000 turkeys to families in need in the parking lot of LMCU.

“The pandemic has provided an impactful reminder of the importance of connectivity and that our community can best recover with unified efforts. Our YMCA is honored to work alongside partners like Meijer and the Whitecaps to serve our neighbors by making nutritious food more accessible,” said Scott Lewis, President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.

The event is open to the public while supplies last and will have volunteers placing turkeys directly in vehicles. The turkeys will be given out at LMCU Ballpark Parking Lot 4500 W. River Dr. NE Comstock Park on Wednesday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"We've seen an incredible need for food support in the last year, and the need is still heightened today. Families who never before faced hunger are seeking help to fill their cupboards and families who were already in need are finding it even more difficult to keep food on the table,” Ken Estelle, President and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan said. “Our food donors and community partners play a critical role in keeping our neighbors' plates full, and we know these turkeys from Meijer will be greatly appreciated!"