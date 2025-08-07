Meeting of the minds, and mayors, hosted in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — There was a meeting of the minds, and the mayors, going on Thursday and Friday in Portage.

Julie Dunmire

Thursday, members of the Michigan Association of Mayors met for their annual summer workshop. This year, Portage was the host city.

“I volunteered last year, really not knowing how much work there would be involved. But I think Portage is a wonderful community to showcase. Bringing all the leaders here, to see what we are doing and doing well, especially with our Senior population,” Patricia Randall, Mayor of Portage, said.

The Portage Zhang Senior Center had its ribbon cutting in 2022.

Topics ranged from how to support aging community members, affordable housing, and legislative updates.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan spoke at the event.

“It is great to get to meet people in different parts of the state. Turns out, people everywhere just want their kids to have a good experience in school. And stay in Michigan when they graduate and have a good job,” Mike Duggan, Mayor of Detroit, said.

Attendees came from all over Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula.

“It’s just so fun to see, all the passion for all the communities," Don Gerrie, Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie said.