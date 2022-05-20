City of Portage hosts ribbon-cutting for new 32,000 square foot senior center

PORTAGE, Mich. — A West Michigan city hosted a ribbon cutting to commemorate its new senior center.

It's called the Charles & Lynn Zhang Portage Community Senior Center.

The 32,000 square foot facility is five times larger than the previous senior center, and those involved said it was much needed due to the elderly population outgrowing their old space.

"It’s really overwhelming. It is beautiful. It is just amazing. The old center, however, we had a lot of good memories," said Portage resident Myrtle Mariani.

Mariani said she used the old senior center a few times a week and expects to use the new one just as much.

"I play cards a couple of days a week and sometimes venture in other things. I did some calligraphy there, different things," said Mariani.

"Built in 1979, the facility the original facility served over 2,200 Michiganders in the area in 1979 and as membership grew with 10,000 new baby boomers reaching retirement age across the nation every single day, expansion was crucial to meet the needs of Kalamazoo and Portage’s senior population," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who was in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

The Charles & Lynn Zhang Portage Community Senior Center took a total of 19 months, and it was funded through the city's first ever venture of a private/public partnership.

"For every dollar we raise privately, they [Portage City Council] would commit a dollar of public funding for this project," said City of Portage's Mayor Patricia Randall.

$5.7 million was raised through community donations, and the city of Portage contributed $5.5 million in city funds, including $1.5 million from the state to help construct the facility.

"We’ll engage the community and provide essential programming and services including health and wellness centers, financial counseling and a computer lab. We will empower older Michiganders addressing social isolation, health concerns and physical limitations by addressing them head on. ((10:33:37:59)) 17s

The center focuses on three core values including enrichment, empowerment and engagement.

Trips will be offered to seniors as well as activities like pickleball, bridge and bingo. There is also a workout room located in the facility along with many meeting spaces.

"We hope this place is going to be for you to enjoy your freedom, and you are going to come here to catch up with your old friends and make some new friends, and you’re going to come to share your life stories and create some new chapters of freedom with splendid adjectives," said Lynn Zhang, a legacy donor and philanthropist.

The new center will be open to the public starting Monday, May 23.

Memberships are $30 for Portage residents and $40 for nonresidents.