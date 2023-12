KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) welcomed two new K9s to its team!

Their names are Tango and Kash.

Tango is partnered with Officer Ward, and Kash will serve alongside Officer Weiss, police say.

Both dogs were sworn in last month.

“Thank you all for your input as we searched for the perfect names for our newest officers!” the department writes.

