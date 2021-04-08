MDOT to begin two-year I-94 expansion in Kalamazoo next week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation is in the beginning stages of widening I-94 between Sprinkle Road and Lovers Lane in Kalamazoo, according to MDOT.

We’re told the two-year project aims to add two lanes for a total of six.

MDOT says the project will begin Tuesday, April 13, adding that westbound single-lane closures will be in effect on nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. April 13 through April 15, and April 19 through April 22.

MDOT tells us the project will also involve the rebuilding of four bridges and the Portage Road interchange, as well as noise barrier installations, new signs, freeway lighting and more.

We’re told two lanes will be upheld in both directions this year on westbound I-94 as work progresses on the eastbound lanes.

MDOT has uploaded a video detailing the project. For more on road and ramp closures, click here.

