PORTAGE, Mich. — Dick Hewitt has a thousand hostas — literally. So he knows a thing or two about how to get things to grow.

Part of that process is fertile soil, which naturally, at times, needs fertilizer.

This year's garden is set. But a recent survey by the Farm Bureau says 70% of farmers can't afford fertilizer.

Hewitt says this year's price increases will potentially impact home gardens in 2027.

Watch: Master gardener warns fertilizer costs could impact home gardens in 2027

Master gardener warns fertilizer costs could impact home gardens in 2027

"The raw materials that go into our fertilizer, the nitrogen, the ammonia, the phosphorus, all of it, a lot of it has to come through the Strait of Hormuz. There's the conversation. It's the raw material coming in, the manufacturing cost, the transportation cost, all of those are going to go, and are going up. People are probably going to say, you know what? Maybe I don't need so many chemicals." Hewitt said.

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