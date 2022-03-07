Man with nine warrants captured in Cooper Township

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man who was wanted for nine warrants was arrested after crashing into a light pole on March 7, 2022, in Cooper Township.

Kalamazoo County Sheriffs Office Deputies report the wanted man had five warrants for felony cases and three warrants for being assaultive in nature. Deputies report the man has evaded police for two months.

Deputies attempted to stop the man after seeing him inside of a car. The man fled when deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop. Shortly after, he lost control of the car and crashed into a light pole.

The man attempted to run away on foot but was ultimately apprehended. Since being lodged the suspect now face an additional six felony warrants on top of the nine mentioned previously. A passenger in the car with the suspect was also arrested for multiple charges and faces three felony charges.