Man wanted in connection to Kalamazoo armed bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials require the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in an armed Kalamazoo bank robbery.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at Kalsee Credit Union.

We’re told a man walked into the bank and handed over a note threatening employees and demanding cash.

KDPS says the man took off on foot after the incident.

The robbery is currently under investigation.

Anyone with knowledge related to the incident is encouraged to connect with public safety officials by calling 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube