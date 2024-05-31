Man trapped in hole in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — First responders are working to free a man trapped in a hole in Portage.

The scene is on West Centre Avenue in Portage, just east of the US-131 interchange.

Crews on scene tell FOX 17 the man is alive and communicating with crews.

Portage Public Safety says the man was in a trench dug as part of repairs to the fiber optic cable network. The trench collapsed on the man just before 8:40 a.m. Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. crews were still working to free him.

