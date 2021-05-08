Man shot repeatedly in Kalamazoo Township attempted murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities responded to an attempted murder in the area of Gull Road and Inverness Lane late Friday night, according to Chief Bryan Ergang with the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department.

We’re told the victim, an 18-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was struck multiple times with gunfire.

Ergang tells us the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Those with information are asked to call 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

