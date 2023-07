OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was shot Sunday evening just outside of the Kalamazoo city limits.

Sheriff’s Deputies tell FOX 17 it was reported at the Concord Place Apartments— in Oshtemo Township, just off W. KL Ave, east of US 131.

The man was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital, but there’s no word on his condition.

An investigation is ongoing, and a description of a suspect is not yet available.