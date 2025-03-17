Man shot at party in Kalamazoo Township dies at hospital

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man shot at a party on Sunday morning died from his injuries.

21-year-old Xzavier Harris lost his life after he was targeted early Sunday morning, according to Kalamazoo Township Police.

Officers were called to Shoppers Lane near the township's fire station for shots fired in a large gathering of people. Harris was found inside a building with a gunshot wound.

He later died at the hospital.

Detectives are now investigating the shooting as a homicide, saying Harris and the shooter(s) knew each other. The suspects are believed to have targeted Harris, police say.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at (269) 488-8911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

