Man shot and killed Saturday night in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. along E. Cork Street in Kalamazoo.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, first responders found a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The man's identity was not released.

Police say they have no suspect in custody and no description was given.

Call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 if you have any information.