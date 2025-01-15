Man sentenced to life in prison for Kalamazoo shooting death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man convicted for a deadly 2023 shooting was sentenced Friday.

Axel Armando Zuniga-Rivera, 22, was found guilty last month of first-degree murder for the death of Marcell Savon Alguarelles-Bell, 24.

The shooting happened Aug. 26, 2023, in the 1600 block of East Stockbridge Avenue. The victim reportedly identified Axel as the shooter before he died.

Axel was also convicted of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says Axel was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

“This sentence reflects the severity of the crime and ensures that Zuniga-Rivera will no longer pose a threat to our community,” says Capt. Danielle Guilds. “While no sentence can undo the pain and loss suffered by Mr. Alguarelles-Bell’s family and friends, we hope this outcome brings them some measure of justice.”

KDPS expresses its sympathy to Marcell’s friends and family.

