Jury finds Kalamazoo man guilty of first-degree murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo 22-year-old has been found guilty of first-degree murder and three other charges related to a 2023 shooting death.

Axel Armando Zuniga-Rivera was convicted of not only first-degree murder but also of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm in the Aug. 26, 2023, shooting death of 24-year-old Marcell Savon Alguarelles-Bell.

The jury delivered the verdict on Friday.

Zuniga-Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 2025.

On Aug. 26, 2023, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of East Stockbridge Avenue. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered Alguarelles-Bell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Before dying, Alguarelles-Bell identified Zuniga-Rivera as the shooter.

Zuniga-Rivera fled and was apprehended on Sept. 7, 2023, in Indianapolis. He was extradited to Michigan to stand trial.

“It is our hope that this verdict brings some measure of justice to the family of Mr. Alguarelles-Bell, though we know no court decision can truly heal their loss,” said Capt. Danielle Guilds, head of KDPS’ Criminal Investigations Division. “We are grateful to our detectives, the Prosecutor’s Office, and the community members who stepped forward to assist in this case. Their efforts demonstrate the importance of collaboration in holding those who commit violent acts accountable.”

