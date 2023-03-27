Man sentenced to 6–15 years for 2013 sex assaults in Kzoo County

LANSING, Mich. — The man who pleaded guilty last month to raping two Kalamazoo County women a decade ago has been sentenced.

Michael Vincenzo Johnson, 30, raped two women in 2013, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General. The state says the first assault happened against an 18-year-old at WMU in January 2013. The second was committed against a 16-year-old in Augusta a month later.

Johnson was arrested nine years later during an investigation conducted by the Kalamazoo Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) program, according to the state of Michigan.

Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault in the third degree last month.

We’re told Johnson was sentenced last week to spend 6–15 years behind bars.

“I applaud the members of Kalamazoo SAKI and participating law enforcement agencies in Michigan and Wyoming for facilitating this plea and being instrumental in removing a predator from our streets,” says Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The courage of these victims was essential in order to pursue this case. We look forward to continuing our ongoing work with Kalamazoo SAKI in bringing the perpetrators of sexual assault to justice.”

The state adds Johnson has been entered into Michigan’s sex offender registry.

